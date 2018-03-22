Fenerbahçe ilk 3’ü garantiledi

THY Euroleague 28. maçında Fenerbahçe Doğuş, Sırbistan deplasmanında Kızılyıldız’ı 80-63 mağlup etti. Bu sonuçla 20. galibiyetine imza atan sarı-lacivertlier normal sezonu ilk 3 içinde bitirmeyi garantiledi.
Salon: Aleksandar Nikolic
Hakemler: Emilio Perez Pizarro xx (İspanya), Spiros Gkontas xx (Yunanistan) ve Amit Balak xx (İsrail)
Kızılyıldız: Davidovac xxx 18, Lazic x 6, Antic x, Dobric x 7, Feldeine x 2, Jankovic x 6, Rochestie x 6, Omic x 6, Lessort x 2, Ennis x 10
Başantrenör: Dusan Alimpijevic
Fenerbahçe Doğuş: Thompson xx, Melli xx 7, Melih Mahmutoğlu xx, Wanamaker xx 5, Sloukas xx 3, Nunnally xx 2, Guduric xx 9, Vesely xx 9, Kalinic xx 10, Ali Muhammed xxxx 25, Ahmet Düverioğlu xx 8, Datome xx 2
Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic
1. Periyot: 17-22 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine)
Devre: 31-40 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine)
3. Periyot: 41-65 (Fenerbahçe Doğuş lehine)(İHA)