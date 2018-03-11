Anadolu Efes Trabzon’u devirdi

Tahincioğlu Basketbol Süper Ligi’nin 20. haftasında Anadolu Efes, sahasında karşılaştığı Trabzonspor’u 98-91’lik sonuçla mağlup etti.
KÜNYE
Salon: Sinan Erdem
Hakemler: Serkan Emlek xx, Alper Özgök xx, Ayşenur Yazıcıoğlu xx
Anadolu Efes: McCollum xx 15, Doğuş xx 8, Brown xx 4, Birkan xxx 14, Motum xx 19, Weems xxx 26, Douglas xx 6, Dunston xx 6
Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman
Trabzonspor: Burak xx, Heslip xxx 19, Yusuf xx, Vasiliuskas xx 18, Harris xxx 14, Eldridge xxx 21, Alper x, Obekpa xx 7, Ozan Anton xx 10, Bora Hun xx 2
Başantrenör: Ozan Bulkaz
1. periyot: 17-26 (Trabzonspor lehine)
Devre: 46-51 (Trabzonspor lehine)
3. periyot: 69-68 (Anadolu Efes lehine)(Bora Akyol - Uygar Aydın/İHA)