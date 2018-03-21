Anadolu Efes evinde yenildi

THY Euroleague’in 27. haftasında Anadolu Efes, sahasında Rus ekibi Khimki Moskova’ya 85-73 mağlup oldu. Bu sonuçla Ergin Ataman’ın öğrencileri üst üste 6. mağlubiyetini aldı.
Salon: Sinan Erdem
Hakemler: Borys Ryzhyk xx, Olegs Latisevs xx, Michele Rossi xx
Anadolu Efes: Sonny Weems xxx 16, Bryant Dunston xxx 19, Krunoslav Simon x 6, Doğuş Balbay x, Brock Motum xx 11, Errick McCollum xx 11, Derrick Brown x 4, Vladimir Stimac x 6, Birkan Batuk x, Toney Douglas x
Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman
Khimki Moskova: Alexey Shved xxx 16, Malcolm Thomas xxx 17, Anthony Gill xx 11, Stefan Markovic x 3, James Anderson x 4, Charles Jenkins xx 10, Egor Vyaltsev xx 13, Sergey Monya x 3, Vyacheslav Zaytsev x 2, Marko Todorovic x 3, Thomas Robinson x 3
Başantrenör: Georgios Bartzokas
1. Periyot: 29-18 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
Devre: 49-42 (Anadolu Efes lehine)
3. Periyot: 61-61(İHA)