Yazarlar KÜNYE iletişim
İstanbul
sisli
Gündem Siyaset Ekonomi Dünya Spor Sağlık Eğitim Teknoloji Asayiş Yaşam Magazin Çevre KÜLTÜR-SANAT Kadın Genel POLİTİKA
BİST
117110
ALTIN
168.231
DOLAR
3.9332
STERLİN
5.5530
EURO
4.8403
Parkinson yaşlıları tehdit ediyor
Parkinson yaşlıları tehdit ediyor
D vitamini eksikliği baş ağrıtıyor
D vitamini eksikliği baş ağrıtıyor
Grip için antibiyotik kullanmayın
Grip için antibiyotik kullanmayın
Migren Nöralterapi ile tedavi edilebiliyor
Migren Nöralterapi ile tedavi edilebiliyor
Grip salgını hakkında bunlara dikkat!
Grip salgını hakkında bunlara dikkat!

Anadolu Efes evinde yenildi

THY Euroleague’in 27. haftasında Anadolu Efes, sahasında Rus ekibi Khimki Moskova’ya 85-73 mağlup oldu. Bu sonuçla Ergin Ataman’ın öğrencileri üst üste 6. mağlubiyetini aldı.

21 Mart 2018 Çarşamba 23:02
Anadolu Efes evinde yenildi

THY Euroleague’in 27. haftasında Anadolu Efes, sahasında Rus ekibi Khimki Moskova’ya 85-73 mağlup oldu. Bu sonuçla Ergin Ataman’ın öğrencileri üst üste 6. mağlubiyetini aldı.

Salon: Sinan Erdem

Hakemler: Borys Ryzhyk xx, Olegs Latisevs xx, Michele Rossi xx

Anadolu Efes: Sonny Weems xxx 16, Bryant Dunston xxx 19, Krunoslav Simon x 6, Doğuş Balbay x, Brock Motum xx 11, Errick McCollum xx 11, Derrick Brown x 4, Vladimir Stimac x 6, Birkan Batuk x, Toney Douglas x

Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman

Khimki Moskova: Alexey Shved xxx 16, Malcolm Thomas xxx 17, Anthony Gill xx 11, Stefan Markovic x 3, James Anderson x 4, Charles Jenkins xx 10, Egor Vyaltsev xx 13, Sergey Monya x 3, Vyacheslav Zaytsev x 2, Marko Todorovic x 3, Thomas Robinson x 3

Başantrenör: Georgios Bartzokas

1. Periyot: 29-18 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

Devre: 49-42 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

3. Periyot: 61-61

(İHA)
Yorumlar
Avatar
Adınız
Yorum Gönder
Kalan Karakter:
Yorumunuz onaylanmak üzere yöneticiye iletilmiştir.×
Dikkat! Suç teşkil edecek, yasadışı, tehditkar, rahatsız edici, hakaret ve küfür içeren, aşağılayıcı, küçük düşürücü, kaba, müstehcen, ahlaka aykırı, kişilik haklarına zarar verici ya da benzeri niteliklerde içeriklerden doğan her türlü mali, hukuki, cezai, idari sorumluluk içeriği gönderen Üye/Üyeler’e aittir.
İlgili Haberler
Galatasaray Trabzonspor maçı hazırlıklarını sürdürdü
Galatasaray Trabzonspor maçı hazırlıklarını sürdürdü
A Milli Takım Antalya’da
A Milli Takım Antalya’da
"Alex’e karşı oynayamadığım için üzülüyordum ama..."
"Alex’e karşı oynayamadığım için üzülüyordum ama..."
Usain Bolt Borussia Dortmund ile antrenmana çıkacak
Usain Bolt Borussia Dortmund ile antrenmana çıkacak
Akyazı’ya ısınmaya başladı
Akyazı’ya ısınmaya başladı
Galatasaray Özhan Canaydın’ı unutmadı
Galatasaray Özhan Canaydın’ı unutmadı
﻿
Yazarlar Hakkımızda Reklam Gizlilik Politikası Yayın İlkeleri Kullanıcı Sözleşmesi Künye İletişim
    Copyright © 2018 - Tüm hakları saklıdır.
    Haber Hane

    Rasimpaşa Mah. Bayramyeri Sokak, Çağdaş İş Merkezi No: 19 Kat: 2/14 Kadıköy / İstanbul

    0850 885 25 77

    Yukarı Çık Sitene Ekle
    Haber Scripti TE Bilişim