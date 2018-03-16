Yazarlar KÜNYE iletişim
Anadolu Efes deplasmanda yenildi

THY Euroleague 26. hafta maçında Anadolu Efes, Almanya deplasmanında Brose Bamberg’e 88-79 mağlup oldu.

16 Mart 2018 Cuma 00:02
Salon: Brose Arena

Hakemler: Ilıja Belosevic xx, Carlos Cortes xx Igor Dragojevic xx

Brose Baskets Bamberg: Dorell Wright xxx 15, Augustine Rubit xxx 14, Nikos Zisis xx 8, Leon Radosevic xx 15, Ricky Hickman x 5, Daniel Hackett xx 9, Dejan Musli xx 9, Maodo Lo x 5, Lucca Staiger x 3, Luka Mitrovic x 2, Louis Olinde x 3, Aleksej Nikolic x

Başantrenör: Luca Banchi

Anadolu Efes: Errick McCollum xxx 21, Sonny Weems x 6, Birkan Batuk xx 8, Bryant Dunston x 3, Derrick Brown xx 11, Doğuş Balbay x 2, Brock Motum x 4, Vladimir Stimac xxx 18, Toney Douglas x 6

Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman

1. Periyot: 22-22

Devre: 44-41 (Brose Baskets Bamberg lehine)

3. Periyot: 69-55 (Brose Baskets Bamberg lehine)
